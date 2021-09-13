House Democrats expected to propose hike to corporate tax rate, surtax on wealthy- report

U.S. House Democrats are expected to propose raising the U.S. corporate tax rate to 26.5% from 21%, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing a congressional aide.

Democrats are also expected to propose a 3% surtax on individual income above $5 million as part of a wide-ranging budget bill. They are also considering raising the minimum tax on U.S. companies' foreign income to 16.5% from 10.5% and the top capital gains tax rate to 28.8% from 23.8%, the Journal reported.

