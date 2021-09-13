Left Menu

Three minor siblings drown in river in Rajasthan's Baran

PTI | Kota | Updated: 13-09-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 13:23 IST
The bodies of three minor siblings who drowned in the Parvan river near a village in Baran district were recovered on Monday morning, police said.

Koushal Nath (14), Kashish (10), and Sonakshi (5) of Baingni village under the under Baran Sadar police station limits had gone to take a bath on the banks of the river in Aasan village along with their father, Bharatraj Nath, on Sunday when they were swept away by strong currents, DSP, Anta, Jinendra Jain said.

The bodies were fished out of the river near Aasan village on Monday and handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination, the police said.

A case of unnatural death was registered under section 174 of the CrPC for further investigation, the DSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

