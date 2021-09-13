Russia planning to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan -RIA cites foreign ministry
Russia is planning to send food and medicine to Afghanistan soon as humanitarian aid, the RIA news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Monday.
Foreign countries greeted the make-up of the new government in Afghanistan with caution and dismay last week after the Taliban appointed hardline veteran figures to top positions, including several with a U.S. bounty on their head.
