Indian military contingent in Russia for multinational counter-terror drill; Pak, China also participating

Engaged in continuous disputes with Islamabad and Beijing, an Indian military contingent comprising Army and Air Force elite troops would be in Russia for a counter-terrorism exercise to be held as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation peace mission. Around 200 troops from the Indian Army, Air Force and the Navy would be in Orenburg of Russia for the SCO peace mission counter-terrorism drill in which both China and Pakistan are also participating, defence officials said.

The exercise starting this week would continue till September 26 and would see all the participants carrying out counter-terrorism drills, they said. India was set to participate in these drills last year too but it withdrew from the multi-lateral exercise in the backdrop of the tensions with China due to the aggression shown by the Chinese People's Liberation Army in an attempt to unilaterally alter the Line of Actual Control.

Indian troops are currently also in Russia participating in the Zapad-21 drills in which the Chinese and Pakistani militaries are present as observers. India is also engaged in a sort of tussle with the China-Pakistan duo over the role of New Delhi in Afghanistan post the capture of Kabul by the Taliban.

The new Afghanistan government-backed by China and Pakistan has been known to have an anti-India stance but some leaders from the Taliban have shown deep interest in having good ties with India. (ANI)

