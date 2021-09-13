CBI team reaches Bengal minister's office to interrogate him in I-Core ponzi scam case

A three-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday reached the office of West Bengal industry minister Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata to interrogate him in connection with its probe into the I-Core ponzi scam, sources said. The economic offenses wing of the CBI had asked Chatterjee to appear before its officials on September 13 at the CGO Complex office of the central agency. Chatterjee, however, pleaded that the interrogation could be done at his office as he was busy with other preoccupations.

The West Bengal Trinamool Congress' secretary-general was allegedly seen in some of the public functions organized by the now-defunct I-Core which was charged with duping investors by offering them abnormally high returns on investments.

Like Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund companies, I-Core raised money from the public by several fraudulent schemes floated by it.

The CBI had taken over the investigation of Saradha and other ponzi scam cases on the orders of the Supreme Court on May 9, 2014.

