UP CM reviews preparations for foundation stone laying of Mahendra Pratap Singh Varsity in Aligarh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed preparations ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Aligarh.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-09-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 15:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed preparations ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Aligarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the university on September 14.

According to DIG Deepak Kumar, the preparations have been made following all the COVID-19 SOPs. "We have made preparations and are following all SOPs. We are also trying to maintain regular traffic movement here," said DIG.

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had cleared the proposal to set up the new university in Aligarh, named after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. Singh was an Indian freedom fighter, social reformer, revolutionary, writer, journalist who served as the President in the Provisional Government of India, which served as the Indian Government in exile during World War I. (ANI)

