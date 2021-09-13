Army Chief on two-day visit to Mumbai
Army Chief General MM Naravane is on a two-day visit to Mumbai in Maharashtra, said the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) on Monday.
- Country:
- India
Army Chief General MM Naravane is on a two-day visit to Mumbai in Maharashtra, said the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) on Monday.
During this visit, the Army Chief will visit various army and naval establishments, mentioned a tweet by the defence ministry.
Earlier last week, the Army Chief visited Western Command headquarters at Chandimandir in Panchkula where he addressed officers of the Command and highlighted the various force modernisation measures being undertaken by the Indian Army. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
14 injured in explosion of LPG cylinder in Mumbai's Dharavi area
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails
Syrian army bombards rebels in birthplace of uprising - residents
Mumbai: 15 injured in explosion of LPG cylinder in Dharavi slum, five of them critical
Army committed to face any enemy anytime to ensure national security: Rajnath Singh