Strict measures being taken to prevent misuse of sex determination techniques: Jain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 16:09 IST
The Delhi government is taking strict measures to prevent misuse of techniques to determine sex of an unborn child and stop female foeticide, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

He made the remarks during a meeting of the Delhi Supervisory Board on the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

The minister also said that more awareness will be spread on this issue.

Sex determination and female foeticide are crimes under the laws of the country. ''Chaired the Delhi Supervisory Board meeting of Pre-Conception & Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act. Delhi Govt is taking strict measures to prevent misuse of sex determination techniques & female foeticide. Active measures will be taken to aware society about its effects,'' Jain tweeted.

