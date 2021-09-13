Left Menu

SC Collegium approves appointment of three permanent judges for Gauhati HC

The Supreme Court collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of three additional Judges as permanent judges in the Gauhati High Court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 16:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of three additional Judges as permanent judges in the Gauhati High Court. The collegium on September 9 appointed Justice Soumitra Saikia, Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia, and Justice S. Hukato Swu as permanent judges.

They were appointed as additional judges of the high court in November 2019. Earlier, the Supreme Court's Collegium headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana recommended 68 names in one go for elevation as judges of various state high courts to the Centre.

This could be seen as a record number of recommendations by the collegium in the recent past to the Centre for appointment of judges in various high courts. In the meetings held recently, on August 25 and September 1, the Supreme Court's Collegium considered the names of 112 candidates - 82 from the Bar and 31 from the judicial service. Among those 68 cleared for 12 high courts, 44 are from the Bar and 24 are from the judicial service. (ANI)

