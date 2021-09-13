Maharashtra: PWD official held by ACB for bribery
A state PWD engineer was arrested on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe in Kalyan in Thane, said a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official.
Sectional Engineer Avinash Bhanusahli (57) had allegedly taken Rs 4 lakh to carry out the evaluation of a property of the complainant, and then had demanded another Rs 1 lakh as bribe, after which the latter approached ACB, he said.
''Bhanushali was held in a trap on Monday while accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at Kalyan police station,'' he added.
