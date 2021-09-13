Left Menu

Senior BSF official reviews operational preparedness along Indo-Bangla border

Khurania will also assess the border domination along the India-Bangladesh boundary and interact with the ground-level troops and commanders over the next two days, the release said.He will evaluate the real-time problems faced by the troops deployed on ground, it added.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-09-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 22:26 IST
Senior BSF official reviews operational preparedness along Indo-Bangla border
  • Country:
  • India

BSF Additional Director General (Eastern Command) Y B Khurania on Monday visited the force's frontier headquarters in Guwahati and reviewed the operational preparedness to combat various challenges along the India-Bangladesh border.

Inspector General (Eastern Frontier) S S Gehlot, during the visit, briefed him on the current security situation along the international border, according to a release issued by the paramilitary force. Khurainia lauded the efforts made by the BSF Guwahati Frontier to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He pointed out that BSF is doing a commendable job in guarding the international border.

Later, the senior BSF official met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and discussed certain aspects of border management, the release stated. Khurania will also assess the border domination along the India-Bangladesh boundary and interact with the ground-level troops and commanders over the next two days, the release said.

He will evaluate the real-time problems faced by the troops deployed on ground, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021