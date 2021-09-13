25-year-old held for shooting dead woman

A 25-year-old man has been detained for allegedly shooting dead a woman here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Jaipur's Hasanpura area Sunday night.

''The accused Deepu has been detained and will be placed under arrest. Primary investigation reveals that Deepu had an altercation with Manju two months ago. Last night, he went to her house and opened fire at her,” Station House Officer (SHO) Prithvipal Singh said.

He said that the country-made pistol used in the crime has been recovered and the accused is being interrogated.

