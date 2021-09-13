Left Menu

Delhi professor urges Kejriwal to acquire copy of Bhagat Singh’s trial from Pakistan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 22:47 IST
The honorary advisor, Bhagat Singh Archives and Resource Centre, Chaman Lal Monday to appealed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to acquire copy of Bhagat Singh case files presently in Lahore in Pakistan.

Lal said that the number of such case files was between 135 and 165.

In a letter written to Kejriwal, the former JNU professor said Punjab Archives in Anarkali tomb, Lahore has many files relating to the court cases of Bhagat Singh, which may be helpful for students and research scholars in India.

“As Delhi government has set up Bhagat Singh Archives and Resource Centre in Delhi Archives, it would be appropriate to acquire a copy of Bhagat Singh case files from Pakistani Punjab Archives. Delhi archives hold files of other case on Bhagat Singh-Delhi Bomb case files. The addition of Lahore conspiracy case files, which led to the execution of Bhagat Singh, would be very useful for scholars and common readers,” Lal said in the letter.

Rana Bhagwan Das, who was the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Supreme Court, on a personal visit to India, had gifted a copy of record of Bhagat Singh case in Punjab High Court Lahore to Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh, he said.

He further added that those were just court records, mainly judgement, and the case files of police were not part of the court records.

“I trust and hope that Delhi Government will immediately set in motion the official communication with Punjab Government in Lahore to acquire these most valuable historic records, which includes many unrevealed aspects of Punjab history as it includes thousands of pages of documents, photographs and other material,” Lal said.

