Qureshi calls upon int'l community for sustained engagement with Afghanistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-09-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 22:49 IST
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday called upon the international community for sustained engagement with Afghanistan, which is now ruled by the Taliban.

Addressing the High-level Ministerial Meeting on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan held in Geneva via video link, Qureshi ''called for international solidarity with the Afghan people, both in terms of financial and political support,'' according to the Foreign Office.

He also emphasized the need to renew developmental partnerships, support nation-building, and meet the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people.

Qureshi apprised the world about continued humanitarian support by Pakistan in several ways, including by facilitating the evacuation and relocation of international staff, establishment of a humanitarian corridor for the delivery of relief goods, and in-kind assistance to the Afghan people through air and land routes.

He committed to continue Pakistan’s humanitarian assistance comprising food and medicines to Afghanistan as well as hosting more than 3 million Afghans refugees.

The meeting was hosted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres with participation of heads of various UN agencies including OCHA, UNICEF, WFP, UNFPA, UNHCR and ICRC. The meeting was also attended by a number of ministers from various countries including Switzerland, Qatar, Germany, the UK, the US, Turkey and France.

Last week, the Taliban unveiled a hardline interim government led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, with key roles being shared by high-profile members of the insurgent group, including a specially designated global terrorist of the dreaded Haqqani Network as the interior minister.

At least 14 members of the Cabinet, including acting Prime Minister Mullah Akhund, are listed on the UN Security Council's terrorism blacklist.

Reports say there were strong reservations in different countries that the interim government was not inclusive as promised by the Taliban earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

