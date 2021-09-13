Left Menu

Andhra CM urges Centre to repatriate Indian workers ill-treated in Bahrain

Stating that several Indian workers are being ill-treated by their employers in Bahrain and a sizable number of them belong to Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday urged the Central government to repatriate the state's affected workers from the Middle Eastern country.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-09-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 22:57 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stating that several Indian workers are being ill-treated by their employers in Bahrain and a sizable number of them belong to Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday urged the Central government to repatriate the state's affected workers from the Middle Eastern country. Reddy in his letter written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also assured that the Government of Andhra Pradesh will extend all possible support to the Government of India in repatriating the affected workers from the state.

The Chief Minister requested the officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to reach out to the resident commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan or the Officers from the Chief Minister's Office for any assistance needed for repatriating the affected workers. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's letter read, "Greetings from Andhra Pradesh. I would like to bring to your kind notice that several Indian workers are being ill-treated by their employers in Bahrain and have sought assistance from the Indian Government to return to their hometowns in India. Among the impacted workers, a sizable number of workers belong to the State of Andhra Pradesh."

"In this regard, I would like to bring to your kind notice that the Government of Andhra Pradesh will extend all possible support to the Government of India in repatriating the affected workers, belonging to Andhra Pradesh, from Bahrain. I request the Officials from your good office to reach out to Resident Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Bhavan or Officers from my Office (Chief Minister's Office, Andhra Pradesh) for any assistance needed for repatriating affected workers belonging to Andhra Pradesh," stated the letter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

