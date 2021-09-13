Left Menu

Naib sarpanch among 2 arrested for attack on police

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-09-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 23:06 IST
Naib sarpanch among 2 arrested for attack on police
  • Country:
  • India

A naib sarpanch was among two persons arrested for their alleged involvement in attack on a police team in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said Monday.

Acting on a tip off, police raided places in the Chasana area and arrested Naib Sarpanch Maqsood Hussain Shah and Bharat Singh, they said.

The two accused have been involved in various criminal cases in Reasi in the past, they added.

Shah (Naib Sarpanch) has been accused of cases like rape and snatching.

He was threatening Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mahore, through WhatsApp messages and voice calls for registration of false counter FIR against the complainant, according to police.

Shah has also been reportedly involved in religious sacrilege. A history sheet has been opened at Chasana police station to keep him under constant surveillance and contain his unlawful activities, they said.

Meanwhile, Bharat Singh has been involved in cases like damage to public property, among others, in Chasana, they said, adding an FIR is registered against him in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

He was continuously evading his arrest and the police were unable to file chargesheets, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailender Singh said no one was above the law of the land.

“Anyone who tries to disturb peace in the area shall be dealt with law and will have to account for unlawful deeds,” the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021