Naib sarpanch among 2 arrested for attack on police

A naib sarpanch was among two persons arrested for their alleged involvement in attack on a police team in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said Monday.

Acting on a tip off, police raided places in the Chasana area and arrested Naib Sarpanch Maqsood Hussain Shah and Bharat Singh, they said.

The two accused have been involved in various criminal cases in Reasi in the past, they added.

Shah (Naib Sarpanch) has been accused of cases like rape and snatching.

He was threatening Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mahore, through WhatsApp messages and voice calls for registration of false counter FIR against the complainant, according to police.

Shah has also been reportedly involved in religious sacrilege. A history sheet has been opened at Chasana police station to keep him under constant surveillance and contain his unlawful activities, they said.

Meanwhile, Bharat Singh has been involved in cases like damage to public property, among others, in Chasana, they said, adding an FIR is registered against him in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

He was continuously evading his arrest and the police were unable to file chargesheets, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailender Singh said no one was above the law of the land.

“Anyone who tries to disturb peace in the area shall be dealt with law and will have to account for unlawful deeds,” the officer said.

