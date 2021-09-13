Left Menu

Jharkhand IG Operations to conduct enquiry into attack on journalist in Ranchi

IG Operations will conduct an enquiry and submit its report into the recent attack on a video journalist in Ranchi, said Director General of Police Jharkhand Niraj Sinha on Monday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 13-09-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 23:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IG Operations will conduct an enquiry and submit its report into the recent attack on a video journalist in Ranchi, said Director General of Police Jharkhand Niraj Sinha on Monday. The DGP also assured of appropriate action in the case based on the report.

A delegation of media persons met the DGP and complained about the "insincere" approach of district police. Even senior officials didn't respond to several calls to complain and enquire about the incident. "In the matter of attack on video journalist Baijnath Mahto, IG Operations will conduct enquiry and submit the report. Appropriate action will be taken based on his report," he told reporters.

A video journalist was attacked brutally on Saturday night in the capital city, Ranchi police said adding that he is hospitalised and in a critical condition. On Sunday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condemned the attack on the journalist and assured that action will be taken against those responsible for the heinous crime.

"Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren condemns the attack saying the culprit will not be spared," the Chief Minister's Office said in the statement. Baijnath was admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Soon after the incident, Bharatiya Janta Party the opposition party in the state hit out at the government and raised the question over the deteriorating law and order issue in Jharkhand. Meanwhile, press organisations of Jharkhand have condemned the act and demanded action from the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

