Left Menu

Punjab: Man arrested for providing Pakistani spy access to Indian defence personnel

An investigation team in Punjab's Ludhiana arrested a man for his alleged links to a Pakistani spy and for providing her with access to Indian defence personnel, said Ludhiana Police Commissioner on Monday.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 14-09-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 00:34 IST
Punjab: Man arrested for providing Pakistani spy access to Indian defence personnel
Punjab: Man arrested for providing Pakistani spy access to Indian defence personnel (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An investigation team in Punjab's Ludhiana arrested a man for his alleged links to a Pakistani spy and for providing her with access to Indian defence personnel, said Ludhiana Police Commissioner on Monday. In a statement, the Ludhiana Police Commissioner said that the investigation team of Incharge, CIA-3 Ludhiana and Counter-Intelligence Ludhiana rounded up one Jaswinder Singh.

"It has come to light that he's in touch with a PIO (Pakistan Intelligence Operative) who has introduced herself as Jasleen Brar from Bathinda. This operative has been using Whatsapp number activated via OTP provided by Jaswinder Singh to honey trap other Army personnel," the CP said. The statement said that prima facie confirmed that PIO has managed to get entry into two Whatsapp groups of Defence personnel.

"Whatsapp chats have confirmed contact between seven Defence personnel and the PIO. PIO, being a member of these groups, is monitoring these chats and may cultivate/honey trap new personnel through social engineering. Further analysis of Whatsapp chats being done," it added. The Commissioner further informed that arrested accused Jaswinder Singh had also received Rs 10,000 from PIO in his bank account.

"On directions of PIO, he further transferred this amount to another bank account which belongs to Pune, Maharashtra," the statement said. The Police Commissioner informed several audio messages suggest that the PIO was tasking the accused to go Jaipur bus stand and receive a CD, which is being verified.

He confirmed that Jaswinder Singh has provided three numbers to the PIO for Whatsapp usage. "Further investigation in this matter is underway," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
2
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global
4
WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021