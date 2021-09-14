Left Menu

Jhansi: CDS Bipin Rawat visits White Tiger Division

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat visited the White Tiger Division here at the office on Monday.

CDS Bipin Rawat at White Tiger Division office (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat visited the White Tiger Division here at the office on Monday. He was briefed on the operational preparedness of the formation.

Rawat complimented them for their professionalism and high morale. "Gen Bipin Rawat #CDS visited #WhiteTigerDivision. The GOC briefed #CDS on operational preparedness of the formation. #CDS also interacted with the officers of the formation and complimented them for their professionalism and high morale. #StrongAndCapable #IndianArmy," tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army.

Last year, on September 17, 2020, Army's White Tiger Division celebrated 48 years into service. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

