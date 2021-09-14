Left Menu

CBI questions TMC leader Partha Chatterjee in I-Core ponzi scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday reached Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee's office in Kolkata to question him in connection with the I-Core chit fund scam.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-09-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 09:38 IST
TMC leader Partha Chatterjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday reached Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee's office in Kolkata to question him in connection with the I-Core chit fund scam. Addressing the media, Chatterjee said that CBI came to his office and wanted to know certain things about the company (I-Core). "I've assured them that I will share whatever knowledge I have with them," he stated.

Later in the day, speaking on the case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Raju Bista said that CBI is an independent body and is not West Bengal police. "Those who have cheated the West Bengal people of crores of rupees will have to give an account," he stated. "I feel very surprised and sad that when these people get caught during a CBI or Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid, they term it as politics or revenge. People have been wronged and cheated. An investigation is going on and whoever is guilty will be punished," he added.

Earlier in April, the ED had served a notice to Chatterjee asking him to appear before it in connection with the I-Core ponzi scam. (ANI)

