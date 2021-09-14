Minor found hanging from tree in UP village

A 17-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree in a forest here, police said Tuesday, adding the youth's family has alleged murder.

The incident took place on Monday in Mubarikpur village that falls under Mansurpur police station, they said.

Circle Officer RK Singh said the body was sent for postmortem and investigation was underway.

