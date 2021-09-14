Left Menu

5-year-old girl raped in Maharashtra's Palghar

A five-year-old girl was raped in the Boisar area of Palghar district in Maharashtra.

ANI | Palghar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-09-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 11:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A five-year-old girl was raped in the Boisar area of Palghar district in Maharashtra. As per information shared by Boisar police station Inspector Suresh Kadam, when the victim suddenly complained of stomach ache her family took her to a nearby hospital for treatment. The doctor in the hospital confirmed that the girl had been sexually assaulted.

The victim narrated the whole incident on the insistence of her mother, following which, a complaint was lodged in Boisar police station against a 12-year-old minor on Monday night. A case has been registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POSCO act.

The police informed that in view of the complaint lodged late at night, the accused will be taken into custody on Tuesday and sent to a juvenile remand home after the investigation. (ANI)

