Left Menu

Case against bizman for entering Maha CM's convoy in Mumbai

Police have registered a case against a 49-year-old businessman on charge of rash driving after his high-end car entered the convoy of Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday. After the meeting, Thackeray was going for another event when the businessmans car breached the CMs convoy by mistake, the police official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 13:52 IST
Case against bizman for entering Maha CM's convoy in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against a 49-year-old businessman on charge of rash driving after his high-end car entered the convoy of Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 7 pm on Monday in the Malabar Hill area of South Mumbai where the CM had gone for a meeting with home department and senior police officials, he said. After the meeting, Thackeray was going for another event when the businessman's car breached the CM's convoy by mistake, the police official said. The businessman had no idea about the CM's movement, but he was driving his car in a negligent manner, the official said.

A case was subsequently registered against the man under Indian Penal Code Section 279 of IPC (rash driving or riding on a public way), the official said, adding he was allowed to go after being served a notice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
3
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
4
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021