Case against bizman for entering Maha CM's convoy in Mumbai

Police have registered a case against a 49-year-old businessman on charge of rash driving after his high-end car entered the convoy of Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 7 pm on Monday in the Malabar Hill area of South Mumbai where the CM had gone for a meeting with home department and senior police officials, he said. After the meeting, Thackeray was going for another event when the businessman's car breached the CM's convoy by mistake, the police official said. The businessman had no idea about the CM's movement, but he was driving his car in a negligent manner, the official said.

A case was subsequently registered against the man under Indian Penal Code Section 279 of IPC (rash driving or riding on a public way), the official said, adding he was allowed to go after being served a notice.

