Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies

At least 80 Ganesh idols were immersed in water bodies across Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival till Tuesday afternoon, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the civic body, no ''sarvajanik'' (public) Ganpati idols were immersed till afternoon and no untoward incidents have been reported from any part of the city.

As many as 41 domestic idols were immersed in artificial ponds built for the purpose, the official said, adding that six idols of goddess Gauri were also immersed on the occasion. The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which usually sees millions crowding the city streets, is being celebrated in a low-key manner with several curbs in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

