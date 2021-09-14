Gujarat govt extends night curfew in eight cities till Sep 25

The Gujarat government on Tuesday extended the night curfew, which is in place in eight cities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, till September 25.

The curfew is currently in place from 11 pm to 6 am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, and Gandhinagar.

After reviewing the present situation, the state government has decided to extend the night curfew till September 25, a government release stated.

All other restrictions imposed in the last order issued on July 29 will remain in place till September 25, including permitting eateries to function till 10 pm and capping of the attendance at public functions to 400.

The previous order had also allowed Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in public places with the height of idols kept at a maximum of nine feet.

Gujarat had reported only 12 new COVID-19 cases and zero casualties on Monday.

