Girl student killed in UP road crash
A 13-year-old student was killed on Tuesday when a sand-laden dumper hit her on the Betwa river bridge in this district on Tuesday, police said.
Mansi (13), a class 9 student belonging to Helapur village, was going to attend classes at the Government Girls Inter College in the morning on her bicycle when the accident took place, Sadar area Deputy Superintendent of Police Anurag Singh said.
Agitated over the accident, the students blocked the road for some time , causing a traffic jam with a long queue of vehicles on the road. However, later, they were pacified by the authorities and the road was cleared, Singh said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and the dumper has been found, the police officer added.
