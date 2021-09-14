Afghan acting foreign minister calls for international donors to restart aid
Afghanistan's acting foreign minister called on Tuesday for international donors to restart aid, as the Taliban government seeks to shore up the country's finances.
The international community should not politicize their assistance, Amir Khan Muttaqi told a news conference in the capital Kabul.
