Delhi Police busts Pak-organised terror module linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother

Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-ISI coordinated and organised terror module that has been closely managed by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother.

Neeraj Thakur, Special Cell Commissioner, Delhi Police (L) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-ISI coordinated and organised terror module that has been closely managed by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother. Addressing a press conference, Neeraj Thakur, Special Cell Commissioner, Delhi Police said, "In a multistate operation, we have arrested six people. Two among them were trained in Pakistan recently. We got inputs from the central agency that plans across the border are being made to execute terror activities in several cities in India. Delhi Police Special Cell made a special team after the input. After analyzing human and technical inputs, we observed the terror network is spread over several states. This is a Pak coordinated and organised module."

"We conducted raids simultaneously in several states this morning. First, we arrested a person named Sameer a resident of Maharashtra. He was arrested from Kota while travelling by train. Two people were arrested in Delhi. Then with collaboration with UP ATS, we arrested three more persons," Thakur said. According to Delhi Police, the arrested persons include Jaan Mohammad Seikh (47) of Maharashtra, Osama (22) alias Sami of Jamianagar, Delhi, Moolchand alias Lala (47) of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, Zeeshan Qamar (28) of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Md Abu Bakar (23), Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh and Mohammad Amir Javed (31) of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

"Two of the arrested persons Osama and Zeeshan were first taken to Muscat by flight and from there, they reached Pakistan by boat and ship. They were kept at a farmhouse near Gwadar Port where they were provided training to make explosives and operating firearms including AK-47. The training was for around 15 days. After receiving the training they came back to India via Muscat. Reaching India they started working as sleeper cells," explained the Special Cell Commissioner. Osama and Zeeshan told Delhi Police that there were around 14-15 Bengali speaking people with them when they were taken to Pakistan from Muscat. These people were divided into different groups. Delhi Police believes that these people were also taken for a similar kind of training.

Thakur said, "These people were very closely coordinated from across the border. Two teams were made. The first team was managed by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim. This team was made for passing on and safekeeping firearms from across the border. Sameer and Lala were part of this underworld team. The second team was to arrange funding through Hawala. One of the arrested persons was given the role to identify cities and locations during the festive season especially Navratra and Ramleela so that IED and bombs can be exploded." Delhi Police said high-end imported weapons, Italian Pistols firearms, ammunition and explosive were recovered from the arrested persons. Police said the arrested persons were likely to target the states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Interrogation of the arrested persons and further investigation is underway. Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday has busted a Pakistan organised terror module and arrested six people including two Pakistani-trained terrorists.

The arrested suspects were planning to carry out targeted killings and blasts across the country, as per the police. (ANI)

