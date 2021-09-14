Court summons BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in defamation case

A court here has issued a summons to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in a defamation case filed by the founder of an NGO for allegedly making false and slanderous remarks.

Praveen Kalme, the complainant, alleged that Somaiya, a former MP, accused him of being the right-hand man of a Maharashtra cabinet minister and doing illegal things at the minister's behest.

The allegations were baseless and defamatory, the complaint, filed in the Mazgaon metropolitan magistrate's court, said.

The court last week held that documents produced before it reveal prima facie (on the face of it) that Somaiya had made the statements in question, and asked him to be present before it on October 5. PTI AVI KRK KRK KRK

