Left Menu

Odisha police arrest senior leader of Maoist organisation involved in killing police personnel

Odisha Police have arrested a senior leader of the Maoist organisation named the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) which is operational in parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said a police official on Tuesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 14-09-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 22:18 IST
Odisha police arrest senior leader of Maoist organisation involved in killing police personnel
Abhay, Odisha Director General of Police speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Police have arrested a senior leader of the Maoist organisation named the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) which is operational in parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said a police official on Tuesday. The accused has arrested near the Boipariguda area of the Koraput district. A huge amount of ammunition was also seized from his possession.

"Odisha Police have arrested a very senior leader of the Maoist organisation- Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC)- operational in parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. A case has been registered. He was caught near Boipariguda in Koraput," Abhay, Odisha DGP told ANI. The Director General of Police also informed the leader of Maoists was involved in a large number of killings of police personnel.

"We will try to get him on police remand. He is involved in a large number of killings of police personnel including the ones in 2009, 2010, 2011 and very recently. We have also seized ammunition from him," he added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
3
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
4
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021