Left Menu

Former police plead not guilty to federal charges in George Floyd death

Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were fired after Floyd's arrest on May 25, 2020. Chauvin, who is white, was sentenced https://www.reuters.com/world/us/ex-policeman-derek-chauvin-be-sentenced-george-floyds-murder-2021-06-25 in state court in June to 22-1/2 years in prison following a jury verdict of guilty in the murder of Floyd, after a bystander's cellphone video showed the Black man was held face-down and not resisting in a restraint.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 23:14 IST
Former police plead not guilty to federal charges in George Floyd death

Four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the deadly arrest of George Floyd entered not guilty pleas to federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights at an arraignment on Tuesday. Former officers Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were fired after Floyd's arrest on May 25, 2020.

Chauvin, who is white, was sentenced https://www.reuters.com/world/us/ex-policeman-derek-chauvin-be-sentenced-george-floyds-murder-2021-06-25 in state court in June to 22-1/2 years in prison following a jury verdict of guilty in the murder of Floyd, after a bystander's cellphone video showed the Black man was held face-down and not resisting in a restraint. The verdict https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-race-georgefloyd-idCAKBN2C716I was widely seen as a landmark rebuke of the disproportionate use of police force against Black Americans.

The video of Chauvin kneeling on the neck of the handcuffed Floyd for more than nine minutes during the arrest caused outrage around the world and the largest protest movement seen in the United States in decades. Chauvin was helping arrest Floyd on suspicion of using a fake $20 bill.

All four officers are federally charged with depriving Floyd of his rights by failing to provide him with medical attention. Chauvin also is federally charged with violating Floyd's right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by a police officer. Thao and Kueng are federally charged with violating Floyd's right to be free from unreasonable seizure by not intervening to stop Chauvin from kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Chauvin also faces a federal prosecution on charges of violating the civil rights of a 14-year-old boy he arrested in 2017. At Tuesday's hearing, the judge asked for more legal documentation from attorneys for both sides in order to rule on motions by attorneys for Lane, Kueng and Thao, asking to sever their trials from Chauvin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021