Constable who rushed Sakinaka rape victim to hospital felicitated

Sakinaka police cracked the case swiftly and arrested the suspect within 12 hours before he could flee the city.Aher and others were felicitated by Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale and joint commissioner of police Vishwas Nangre-Patil, a release said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 23:27 IST
The police constable who took the Sakinaka rape-and-assault victim to hospital without wasting time was on Tuesday felicitated, along with his colleagues, by the Mumbai police commissioner. While the 34-year-old victim woman died during treatment, the police arrested the suspect within 12 hours.

After getting information about a man thrashing a woman on Khairani Road in suburban Sakinaka in the wee hours of Friday, constable Ramesh Aher and his colleague reached the spot within 10 minutes, police said.

They found the victim lying in a stationary tempo in a pool of blood. Later it came to light that she had been assaulted with a rod in her private parts.

Seeing her condition, Aher did not waste time calling an ambulance but got the key of the tempo and drove the woman in it to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital.

The victim succumbed to the injuries the next day. Sakinaka police cracked the case swiftly and arrested the suspect within 12 hours before he could flee the city.

Aher and others were felicitated by Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale and joint commissioner of police Vishwas Nangre-Patil, a release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

