Mumbai: Man held for pushing two minors girls into prostitution

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 23:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested from Borivali in Mumbai for allegedly forcing two minors girls into the flesh trade, a police official said on Tuesday.

Nitin Navin Singh (28), a resident of Mira Road in neighbouring Thane district, was held by a team of Unit XII of the Crime Branch on a tip off that he was offering two minor girls for Rs 5 lakh each to rich customers, the official said.

''The two girls were rescued. Singh has been charged under IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act provisions,'' the official informed.

