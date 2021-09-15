Left Menu

Junior resident doctors of AIIMS, Rishikesh commits suicide: Police

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 15-09-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 00:32 IST
A junior resident doctor of AIIMS, Rishikesh allegedly committed suicide, police said on Tuesday.

Rishikesh Police Station’s SHO Shishupal Singh Negi said the victim was identified as Dr Shivanand Baun, a native of the Bidar district in Karnataka.

He was a final year postgraduate student of medical science, he said.

The victim’s body had been sent to the AIIMS mortuary for the postmortem before the police reached there, he added.

The police inspected the hostel room of Dr Baun in which he was found dead, said the SHO adding that some medicines and injections were found in the victim's room, which has been sealed after the inspection.

The police were informed of the suicide by the AIIMS law officer, he said.

