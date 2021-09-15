Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-09-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 01:21 IST
Centre responsible for rise in its debt and fall in GDP: Dhariwal
Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Tuesday blamed the Centre and its ''wrong policies'' for the rise in its debt and fall in the country’s GDP.

Dhariwal made the allegation while replying to a debate on the Rajasthan Goods And Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Seeking passage of the Bill, the minister said the Centre has already enacted a law equivalent to the Bill being piloted in the state assembly which, according to the GST Council decision, is obliged to enact a law exactly similar to the Centre’s.

Accordingly, this amendment has been bill brought in the Bill, he said.

The bill was passed by voice vote.

The state assembly also passed the Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agriculture University, Bikaner (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Replying to the debate on the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Agriculture Minister Lal Chand Kataria said that there was no provision for removal of the vice-chancellor in the previous law if any unprecedented condition warrants it before the end of his tenure.

Therefore, the provision relating to the removal of the vice-chancellor is required to be included.

Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agriculture University, Bikaner (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was also passed by the House following the reply given by the agriculture minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

