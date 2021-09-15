We stand as beacon of hope, inspiration for world: Gadkari greets on World Democracy Day

Left Menu

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday greeted on International Day of Democracy and assured that he is committed to ensuring liberty, equality, justice and fraternity in the country.

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday greeted on International Day of Democracy and assured that he is committed to ensuring liberty, equality, justice and fraternity in the country. Gadkari hoped to stand as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the world.

In a tweet, Gadkari wrote, "Committed to liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity, we stand as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the world. Happy International Day of Democracy. #WorldDemocracyDay." Meanwhile, Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairperson, M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will jointly launch Sansad TV at the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe on Wednesday at 6 PM.

The launch date coincides with the International Day of Democracy, informed the official communique by the Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)

