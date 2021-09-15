Left Menu

India, US bilateral trade projected to reach $500 billion by 2025: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said on Tuesday that the bilateral trade between India and the US has grown from $16 billion to $ 149 billion in the last two decades.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 07:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 07:07 IST
India, US bilateral trade projected to reach $500 billion by 2025: Gadkari
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said on Tuesday that the bilateral trade between India and the US has grown from $16 billion to $ 149 billion in the last two decades. He said, "The trade is projected to reach $500 billion by 2025."

Addressing the 17th Indo US Economic Summit 'Bouncing Back-Resilient Recovery Path Post COVID-19', he said, "I strongly believe that two countries - India and the US - have an important role to play post-COVID economic recovery. There should be informed discussion at the various levels since the recovery needs new ideas and approaches. Since the global depression that has happened in the 1920s, the current situation is the biggest challenge that mankind has ever faced." He added, "We need a new thought process and a creative agenda to view a new pathway to recovery. World largest vaccination drive is running in the country to make pandemic-free India."

He added, "I sincerely hope that more & more US investors will invest in road & highway projects in India which is a gold mine for all stakeholders. They have a tremendous opportunity for investment in the road infrastructure." He also asked the US investors, particularly insurance and pension funds, to invest in India's road and highway infrastructure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021