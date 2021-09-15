5 charred to death as car catches fire after colliding with bus in Jharkhand

Five persons were charred to death as their car caught fire after a head-on collision with a bus in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident happened on National Highway 23 at Murbanda in the Rajrappa police station area.

The deceased are yet to be identified, police said.

