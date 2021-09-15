Left Menu

5 charred to death as car catches fire after colliding with bus in Jharkhand

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 15-09-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 11:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were charred to death as their car caught fire after a head-on collision with a bus in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident happened on National Highway 23 at Murbanda in the Rajrappa police station area.

The deceased are yet to be identified, police said.

