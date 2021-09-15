Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-09-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 14:52 IST
Following are today's commodities prices
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
(All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 5400-6600: Medium 3800-4400: Jowar 2000-2600: Jaggery cube 3800-4000: Jaggery ball 4200-4500: Coriander Seed 11000-13000: Chilies fine 32000-35000: Potato Big 1300-1500: Medium 700-900: Onion Big 800-1000: Medium 600-800: Small 100-500: Tamarind 14000-17000: Garlic 300-850: Horsegram 3600-4000: Wheat 2400-3000 Turmeric 9000-13000: Turdhal 8800-10800: Green Gram Dhal 8900-9500: Black gram dal 8500-13000: Bengal Gramdhal 6400-7400: Mustard 8500-9500: Gingelly 11500-14500: Sugar 3600-3700: Groundnut Seed 9000-9500: Copra 20000-20200.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1600-1800 Coconut oil (10kg):2000-2400 Gingelly oil: 1800-3100 Ghee (5kg): 2150-2450.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

