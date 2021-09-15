Maha: Suspended RTO staffer moves HC seeking independent probe against minister Anil Parab

Suspended Regional Transport Officer Gajendra Patil, who had leveled charges of corruption and misconduct against Maharashtra minister Anil Parab and several other high-ranking officials in the state transport department earlier this year, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking an independent probe against them. A bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar said on Wednesday that it will hear the plea on October 8.

In his petition filed earlier this month through his counsel V P Rane, Patil has urged the high court to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or any other independent agency to conduct an inquiry against Transport Minister Parab and other officers on allegations of bribery, corruption in matters of transfers and postings in the state transport department, and official misconduct, among other things.

He has named the Maharashtra government, Parab, and several officials of the transport department as respondent parties in his plea.

In May this year, Patil had made the above allegations against Parab, state transport commissioner Avinash Dhakne, and five other senior department officials. Patil was subsequently suspended from the RTO by the state authorities.

