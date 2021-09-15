Left Menu

Maha: Unable to find work, man commits suicide in Jalna

The man left behind a suicide note, in which he claimed that he was taking the extreme step after being unable to get a job due to the scrapping of reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs, the official said.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 15-09-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 17:54 IST
Maha: Unable to find work, man commits suicide in Jalna
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Jalna district, citing his inability to find work due to scrapping of the Maratha reservation as the reason for the extreme step, police said on Wednesday.

Sadashive Shivaji Bhumbar allegedly hanged himself at his home in Yenora village in Parthur tehsil on Tuesday, an official from Ashti police said. The man left behind a suicide note, in which he claimed that he was taking the extreme step after being unable to get a job due to the scrapping of reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs, the official said. The deceased held a diploma in electronics, and was previously employed with a private company in Pune, but left the job over poor salary, he said. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, the official added.

In May this year, the Supreme Court struck down the 2018 Maharashtra law granting quota to people from the Maratha community in admissions and government jobs. PTI COR ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021