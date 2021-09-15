Left Menu

We have made blueprint, will go after drugs menace with heavy hand, says IGP Kashmir

Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Wednesday that the police have made a blueprint to go after the menace of drugs in the region.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-09-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 18:03 IST
Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Valley, Vijay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Wednesday that the police have made a blueprint to go after the menace of drugs in the region. Speaking to reporters, the IGP said, "We have made a blueprint. We will go after drugs (menace) with a heavy hand."

"We are receiving reports that youth is also involved. This is not right for society. We also seek your (people's) assistance, we will work together to combat this," he added. Earlier, last month a drug de-addiction centre was launched in Baramulla with highly qualified doctors and counsellors to save the youth of the region from the clutches of drug addiction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

