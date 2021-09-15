Left Menu

"Nothing personal" in 2015 Paris attacks, main suspect tells court

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-09-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 18:32 IST
The main suspect in the 2015 Islamist attacks that killed 130 people in Paris told a French court on Wednesday that there was nothing personal about the attacks, French BFM television reported. "We attacked France, we targeted the population but it was nothing personal," Salah Abdeslam was quoted as saying.

Abdeslam, 31, is believed by prosecutors to be the only surviving member of the Islamic State cell that carried out the gun-and-bomb attacks on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and the Stade de France stadium on Nov. 13, 2015. Abdeslam disrupted the trial last week to make political statements from the dock, prompting the judge to briefly suspend the hearing.

