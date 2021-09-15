Indian Youth Congress to observe PM Modi's birthday as 'National Unemployment Day'

Indian Youth Congress has decided to observe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as "National Unemployment Day" on September 17. Various programmes will be organised by the Indian Youth Congress all across the country on the occasion.

Srinivas BV, National President of Indian Youth Congress, said: "The youth of the country is roaming unemployed on the streets today. The Modi government came to power by making big promises of giving 2 crore jobs per year, but today the central government is completely silent on the issue of employment." "According to the reports, unemployed graduates are wandering on the streets today, but the government is busy in its branding by spreading its false propaganda," he added.

In a statement, the IYC said that the unemployment rate in the country has increased from 2.4 per cent to 10.3 per cent in one year. (ANI)

