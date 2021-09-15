Terror suspect nabbed by Delhi cops was under watch, no intelligence failure by Maha police: Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Wednesday said one of the terror suspects, hailing from Mumbai, who was arrested along with five others by the Delhi Police, was under watch of the Maharashtra police and there was no intelligence failure on part of the state security force.

The opposition BJP, however, hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, alleging that there was a ''political pressure'' on the police department and the police personnel were deployed for ''non-essential works''.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-organised terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists, officials earlier said, adding that the terrorists were allegedly planning several blasts across the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, during the festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Ramleela.

Out of the six terror suspects, Jaan Mohammad Shaikh (47) hails from Mumbai and the city police and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials on Tuesday questioned this family here and searched his home after his arrest became public.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Walse Patil said that Shaikh, also known as 'Sameer Kalia', is from Dharavi area (in Mumbai) and as per criminal records, he was booked for some local crime in 2001.

''Like other criminals, he was also being watched by the state police. There is no question of the state intelligence failure here,'' the minister said.

“Due to sensitivity of the issue, I cannot reveal all the details related to this case, but I can tell you that the suspect was under watch. There is no failure on part of the state police. It is also not an embarrassment for our police force,” he said.

Asked whether the Delhi Police informed the Maharashtra Police before making the arrest, the minister said, “Some times, when there is no solid information, police of one state visit another state and at times also make arrests without intimating the local police''.

He said even the Maharashtra Police arrested a couple of persons from Delhi two days back. They are not related to this case, but it is a common practice followed by police forces of various states, he added. Criticising the state government, BJP legislator Ashish Shelar told reporters, ''The entire ATS was sleeping when the Delhi police arrested Shaikh from Mumbai. The police could not take action because they are under political pressure.'' Referring the recent arrest of Union minister Narayan Rane over his remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said, ''The MVA government is keeping the state police personnel busy in arresting a Union minister in a non-cognisable offence, sending look-out notices against a sitting MLA (Nitesh Rane), using foul language against journalists on duty, among other things.'' If the state police claims to have some intelligence against Shaikh, then why was this government going soft on a particular community? Is it playing some sort of politics? he asked.

''The state government is now holding rounds of meetings, but does not cover the negligence on its party. The police are efficient, but political pressure, lobbying of the state have led to the current situation,'' Shelar said.

