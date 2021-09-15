Munu Mahawar appointed India's new high commissioner to Maldives

Senior diplomat Munu Mahawar has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to the Maldives, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

The 1996 batch Indian Foreign Service officer is currently serving as Indian ambassador to Oman.

''He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,'' the MEA said.

Mahawar will succeed Sunjay Sudhir as the Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives.

Amit Narang, a 2001 batch Indian Foreign Service officer has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Oman.

At present, he is serving as joint secretary at the headquarters of the MEA in Delhi.

