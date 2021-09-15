Left Menu

Swarnim Vijay Varsh: Victory flame receives at Goa's Kranti Maidan

The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' was received with full military honour at Kranti Maidan in Goa on Wednesday during a ceremony conducted by Army's 6 Technical Training Regiment and 2 Signal Training Centre, the Defence Ministry said.

Swarnim Vijay Varsh: Victory flame receives at Goa's Kranti Maidan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' was received with full military honour at Kranti Maidan in Goa on Wednesday during a ceremony conducted by Army's 6 Technical Training Regiment and 2 Signal Training Centre, the Defence Ministry said. As per the press release, the ceremony for felicitation of 1971 war veterans was organised in presence of Union Arts and Culture Minister Govind Gawde, and prominent officers from the Civil Administration.

The minister laid a wreath at War Memorial to honour the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 war and presented mementoes to Veterans. During his address to the gathering, he exhorted citizens to come forward in support of the members of the Armed forces, especially the veterans who deserve unconditional support and commitment, the statement said.

The ceremony at Ponda was the last military function at Goa after which the Victory flame would be moving to its next destination before the culmination of its journey on December 16 in New Delhi, it added. "It was a matter of great pride and honour for citizens of Goa who gathered in large numbers to take part in this event," read the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

