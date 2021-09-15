Left Menu

Minnesota court orders former officer resentenced in Australian woman's shooting death

A jury acquitted him of second-degree murder, but convicted him of third-degree "depraved mind" murder and second-degree manslaughter, and he was sentenced to 12-1/2 years in prison.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 21:23 IST
Minnesota court orders former officer resentenced in Australian woman's shooting death

The Minnesota Supreme Court vacated the third-degree murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor on Wednesday and ordered a lower court to resentence him on the lesser manslaughter conviction in the death of Justine Ruszczyk, an Australian-American woman who called 911.

Ruszczyk had called the police on the night of July 15, 2017, after hearing a woman screaming near her home. As she approached the police vehicle, Noor fired his gun at her from the passenger seat. A jury acquitted him of second-degree murder, but convicted him of third-degree "depraved mind" murder and second-degree manslaughter, and he was sentenced to 12-1/2 years in prison. An appeals court upheld the convictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021