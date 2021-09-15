UK PM Johnson appoints Zahawi as education minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 21:40 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Nadhim Zahawi as Education Secretary, replacing Gavin Williamson, Johnson's office said on Wednesday.
Zahawi was previously vaccines minister.
