NIA charge sheet against Paresh Baruah, 4 other ULFA-I cadres in Guwahati grenade attack case

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-09-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 21:59 IST
The NIA has filed a supplementary charge sheet before a special court here against self-styled ULFA (I) 'commander-in-chief' Paresh Baruah and four other cadres of the rebel group for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy of a grenade attack in 2019 and waging war against the country, an official said on Wednesday.

Besides Baruah, Pappu Koch Bokoliyal, Amrit Ballav Goswami, Arunodoy Dahotiya and Munna Baruah have been charged with the relevant sections of the IPC and the UA(P) Act, the NIA official said.

The case relates to two United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadres lobbing a grenade at a police party here which led to injuries to 12 people.

Paresh Baruah had taken the responsibility for the attack, the NIA official said.

The NIA re-registered the case and took over the investigation and filed a charge sheet against eight accused.

During its further investigation, the NIA gathered additional evidence against the accused and filed the supplementary charge sheet for their role in recruitment of ULFA (I) cadres, the official said.

Paresh Baruah, Dahotiya and Munna Baruah have been charged for their roles in the conspiracy of the grenade attack and for waging war against the Union of India on the strength of additional evidence surfaced during investigation, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

